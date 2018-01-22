SUZUKI RAIDER R150 FI – POWER TO THE MASSES

The Suzuki Raider, which came out in the early 2000s, was a favorite among riders who were into customizing and modifying bikes. There were also thousands of Raider riders who formed their own R150 clubs and a lot got to race their bikes in various racing classes.

However, other bike brands came up with their own powerful and more exciting designs that competed with the Raider. It was time for an upgrade and Suzuki had to come up with several measures to keep riders loyal to the Raider.

The biggest difference addition to the new Raider model is electronic fuel injection, which increases fuel efficiency. Suzuki engineers mapped out the system quite well to give a big increase in mileage, with the Raider R150 FI (for fuel injection) doing 40 to 45 kilometers per liter easily in our mixed urban test use. Some riders even report higher figures of more than 50 kpl.

The old Raider’s carburetor set up could only do 30 to 35 kpl, so the new Raider provides a whopping 28.5 percent increase in fuel mileage.

Power output also increased from 15.6 hp (11.5 kW) to 18.5 hp (13.6kW), an increase of 18.5 percent. Torque also went up from 12.4 to 13.8Nm, making it easier to maneuver the Raider around town.

Liquid-cooled

Not instantly recognizable from the new engine of the Raider R150 FI is its being water cooled. A big radiator sits where the oil cooler used to be, below the small compartment in front of the rider’s legs.

A water-cooled engine will resist overheating better than an air-cooled one, which is a good point to consider in bad traffic conditions.

GSXR look

The blue Suzuki color and graphics makes the bike more eye-catching to the other riders.

The great electronic dash is better than the old one as it has a lot of features that can be adjusted, including the redline limit to activate the light. This will remind the rider that he has reached the prescribed limit, either for eco runs or on the tracks. However, some may still prefer a tachometer with a round dial rather than a bar graph. At least the speedometer digits are big.

Riding dynamics

The Raider R150 FI maintains the very narrow chassis design that is much appreciated. You will be amazed at how everything is packaged to give the smallest width and low riding seat position possible. The smaller riders have found this bike to be very user friendly, boosting their confidence in stop-and-go conditions.

The engine is so smooth in applying torque and there are no hiccups at the higher rpms. The power comes in quite low and is not very thrilling like a big bike, but is more than enough for two riders.

The suspension soaks up the bumps well and will be loved by city riders. Once you get out on the boondocks, it is a little soft for fast riding with uneven bumps along the way. At least it doesn’t bottom out suddenly and will give you some indication that you are near the limit.

When it comes to the brakes, the rear ones will need some anti-lock system as it tends to lock when applied hard. Maybe a bigger and softer rear tire can solve the problem.

All in all, the Suzuki Raider R150 FI is a much better bike than the old model that had a carb set up, and the new model will help bring back to Suzuki the market it lost to competitors.