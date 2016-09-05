Suzuki’s free car checkup benefits motorists nationwide

Suzuki@Work, the Free Check-Up Service Campaign (FCSC) which Suzuki Philippines Inc (SPH) launched in January 2014, has received overwhelming response and participation for the past two years all around the country.

This year, the only integrated motorcycle and automobile company in the country and the pioneer manufacturer of compact vehicles, levels up on its after-sales service to help motorists—both Suzuki and non-Suzuki vehicle owners—to maintain their vehicles in tip-top condition. The Japanese automotive brand is offering its free 15-point comprehensive checkup in more locations nationwide and at an extended period.

Suzuki Philippines has been going around its different dealerships, one province at a time, to bring its after-sales service to loyal patrons and new customers with a two-day free comprehensive check-up held at each participating area. The vehicles go through four different service bays where the general condition, under chassis, and under-the-hood of the cars are examined by highly qualified technicians.

This year, as a special rainy day treat, the free service camp will be done simultaneously nationwide until September 24. Motorists can bring their cars for a free once-over at any Suzuki branch. Customers can also replace their wiper blades for as low as P250 and enjoy other discounts.

This special service campaign aims to help car owners maintain the condition of their vehicles as a safety preparation for the rainy season when vehicles face difficult driving conditions. The Suzuki Free 15-Point Check-Up Rainy Day Treat is rolled out in cooperation with TOTAL Philippines Corporation.