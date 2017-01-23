Swafford claims first PGA win in 93rd start

LOS ANGELES: Hudson Swaf­ford finally joined the winner’s circle Sunday (Monday in Manila), firing a five-under-par 67 for a one-stroke victory at the PGA Tour’s Career­Builder Challenge.

The 29-year-old American birdied three of his last four holes to claim his maiden USPGA Tour win in his 93rd Tour start.

“This is a dream come true,” Swafford said. “I really didn’t get ahead of myself, didn’t really look at leaderboards, didn’t really know where I was.”

He compiled a 20-under 268 total to finish one stroke ahead of Canada’s Adam Hadwin, who closed with a 70, one day after storming to a 13-under 59 in the third round at the La Quinta Country Club near Palm Springs, California.

Bud Cauley and Brian Harman both shot 69s and finished in a tie for third at 18-under 270.

Swafford is in his fourth year on the Tour and had never finished higher than a tie for eighth. In five previous starts this season his best finish was a tie for 13th at last week’s Sony Open.

