Sweden interested in building PH airports

The Swedish government is committed to partner with the Philippines in building airports, a European Union (EU) official said on Wednesday.

In a speech during the Philippines-Sweden Collaboration Seminar at Shangri-La at the Fort in Taguig City, EU Affairs and Trade State Secretary Oscar Stenstrom said Stockholm would reopen its embassy in Manila to show how serious it is about this commitment.

According to him, the partnership aims to show the commitment of the Swedish government to implement its plan on export strategy. The Philippines is one of the Scandinavian country’s 26 strategic markets.

“We hope [Ttransportation] Secretary Arthur Tugade would visit Sweden early next year to formalize the partnership in the area of sustainable airport development,” Stenstrom said.

The EU secretary also said Tugade and Swedish Minister for Enterprise and Innovation Mikael Damberg had committed to cooperate in and exchange knowledge on the transportation sector and related infrastructure areas.

For his part, Transportation Undersecretary for Aviation Manuel Tamayo encouraged Swedish companies to invest in the Philippines, and assured them of a corruption-free process.

Representatives of Axis Communications, Cavotec, Roxtec, Saab, Volvo Buses Corp. and Xylem attended the event.

“Now is the best time to invest in the Philippines. We assure you [that there’s no]corruption. The business processes are not only streamlined, but also expedited,” Tamayo said.