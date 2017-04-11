Swedes hold minute of silence for truck attack victims

STOCKHOLM: Sweden held a nationwide minute of silence on Monday for the victims of last week’s Stockholm truck attack which police believe was carried out by an Uzbek jihadist sympathizer. A huge crowd gathered outside the Ahlens department store at the corner of the Drottninggatan pedestrian street, where a driver mowed down shoppers with a stolen beer truck Friday before ploughing into the store’s facade, killing four people and injuring 15. Swedish court documents obtained by Agence France-Presse identified the suspect as Rakhmat Akilov, a 39-year-old Uzbek national. Media reports said he had confessed, claiming he had been ordered by the Islamic State group to carry out the attack against “infidels.” Under rainy skies, the crowd observed a minute of silence at noon, many visibly moved with tears streaming down their cheeks as a carpet of flowers and candles covered the ground. “I just want to cry, many died here. For nothing,” said Fadi Mdalal, from Syria. The four dead were two Swedes – one of them an 11-year-old girl – a British man and a Belgian woman.

AFP