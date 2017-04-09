Swedes to hold peace vigil after truck attack, probe deepens

STOCKHOLM: Thousands of people were to gather in central Stockholm on Sunday for a “Lovefest” vigil against terrorism, as police pursue their investigation into this week’s deadly truck attack. Shocked by Friday’s attack that left four dead and 15 injured—for which a 39-year-old Uzbek man is in custody—Stockholmers mobilized on Facebook, organizing a vigil at the Sergels Torg plaza near where the truck rammed into shoppers. Sweden has been trying to get back on its feet this weekend after what authorities termed a terror attack, the motive for which was still unknown. The method however was similar to previous attacks using vehicles in Nice, Berlin and London, all of them claimed by the Islamic State (IS) group. There has been no immediate claim of responsibility for the Stockholm attack— the third in Europe in two weeks, coming on the heels of the car and knife assault outside London’s parliament and the Saint Petersburg metro bombing.

AFP