Swedish firms keen on infra projects

The government’s “Build Build Build” program has gained attention from Swedish companies, the Finance department said on Thursday.

In a statement, the department quoted Swedish Ambassador Harald Fries as telling Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd that companies like the Volvo Group and Saab could lend their expertise and take part in the infrastructure initiative.

“For infrastructure, we sell sustainable solutions. We have many decades of successful work in this area in Sweden. The Swedish infrastructure minister has invited Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade to Sweden to study how we do it,” Fries was quoted as saying.

Ulf Wennblom, country manager for the Philippines of Business Sweden, was also said to have noted that Swedish officials were in “close contact” with the Transportation department regarding transportation solutions for Metro Manila.

Sweden has already provided financial and engineering support “and we also want to take that forward and build an efficient line on EDSA by integrating rail, buses, and other means of transport to have a complete transport system throughout Metro Manila,” Ulf was quoted as saying.

Dominguez said that Sweden could help by providing engineering solutions as the government wanted a holistic approach in implementing infrastructure modernization.

He cited, for instance, the need for extensive planning for proposals to improve the Ninoy Aquino International Airport or construct a new one near Metro Manila, in addition to plans to expand the use of the Clark International Airport in Pampanga.

“We need to know how much rail we need to go there, how long will be the highways we have to connect and I think your engineering support can help us,” he said.