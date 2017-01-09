Sweepers collect trucks of garbage

STREET sweepers collected trucks of garbage thrown by the large crowd that kept vigil at the Rizal Park where the image of the Black Nazarene was venerated since Saturday night.

Sweepers were from the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, Manila City’s Department of Public Services and volunteer groups mounted a massive cleanup operation as soon as the barefoot devotees left the park.

The MMDA deployed over 1,200 personnel for the festivities, with some tasked to help man traffic, ensure public safety, and respond to emergencies.

Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada earlier called on participants of the Traslacion to be mindful of their trash and keep streets as clean as possible.

“Let’s make this solemn feast of the Black Nazarene more meaningful by keeping our environment clean. We should refrain from carelessly throwing our garbage anywhere for it spoils the spirit of this revered tradition,” he said. MICHAEL JOE T. DELIZO

