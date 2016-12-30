A sweet 10th birthday bash

Ten years ago, Filipinos eagerly waited in line when the quintessential American doughnut chain Krispy Kreme first opened its doors in the country.

Amid the threat of a strong typhoon, around five hundred doughnut-loving people trooped to chain’s flagship store in Bonifacio Global City’s High Street to get first dips of its iconic glazed doughnuts and coffees.

Now, Krispy Kreme makes a 360-degree turn as it celebrate its 10th anniversary where else but at its sleek, newly renovated flagship store in BGC.

And just like its opening, the brand welcomed the sweet-craving crowd with much fervor.

Krispy Kreme’s biggest fans just couldn’t miss out on the party. Lauren Reid, Alex Diaz, Nicole Andersson, Jess Wilson, Donny Pangilinan, and BJ Pascual were there to party it up. Georgina Wilson, in support of her sister, came with girl pals Anne Curtis, Isabelle Daza, Solenn Heussaff, and Martine Cajucom. James Reid, with girlfriend Nadine Lustre, and Jack Reid came in full support for their sister Lauren. While Ruffa Gutierrez with her kids Lorin Gutierrez Bektas and Venice Gutierrez Bektas came to join Raymond Gutierrez.

The night was a blast with good music from Lesha Litonjua and Up Dharma Down, plus hot beats from DJ Nix Damn P; great company, and of course, unlimited servings of the doughnuts everybody love.

Everything was, in short, absolutely delicious, and no sweet tooth was left wanting after the fun-filled night.