A sweet, cool and decadent night of play

Luxury ice cream bar Magnum welcomed the summer with its #NeverStopPlaying event, where the brand also launched two new flavors, White Chocolate Indulgences and Red Velvet.

Tasked to party the night away and introduce the pair of cold and decadent treats were celebrity couple Richard Gutierrez and Sarah Lhabati, and fashion muses Janine Gutierrez and Martine Cajucom, who were chosen for their ability to work hard to excel in their respective industries, all while keeping a playful, fun attitude, and outlook in life. They know how to reward themselves every once in a while, like indulging in rich ice cream bars, after a hard day’s work.

As a new lifestyle choice, #NeverStopPlaying kicked off its campaign with an exclusive fashion collaboration, featuring three prominent design houses—renowned bag-maker Aránaz; Sunnies Studios eyewear; and lastly, noted clothing designer Boom Sason.

Manila’s chicest and most playful came together for the party-cum-fashion show at Manila House, among them, beauty queen Christie McGarry, Eduardo Lara, Ruffa Gutierrez, Bianca Manalo, and Tim Yap.