Sweet, sweet Myrtle is now a sexy calendar girl

Yes, doll-like cosplayer, host, singer, dancer and actress Myrtle Sarrosa has morphed into a sexy calendar girl.

Known to most as the sweet Illonga who won 2012’s “Pinoy Big Brother: Teen Edition 4,” the multi-slashie morena—who is also an academic achiever and advocate of keeping the youth in school—has shed quite a bit of her pretty pink dresses in exchange for several pairs of bikinis.

Sarrosa has been officially announced as Ginebra San Miguel’s 2018 Calendar Girl—a coveted spot among the more daring women of showbiz, and a powerful one that boosted the careers of Solenn Heusaff, Ellen Adarna, Kim Domingo and Arci Munoz in recent past.

Sarrosa’s move, however, has come as a surprise to quite a number of showbiz chroniclers, especially since her last big announcement was graduating cum laude this year from Broadcast Communalization at the University of the Philippines-Diliman.

Sensing a few raised eyebrows, the ever-open 22-year-old related at her launch how she felt uncertain about her future in the entertainment industry after graduation, and was therefore grateful for the offer from Ginebra. Somehow, she knew the project would secure her place in showbiz.

Taking into account Sarrosa’s erstwhile wholesome image as cosplayer, the beverage company then worked closely with the celebrity to come up with five different versions for their 2018 calendar, resulting into a sexy fantasy layout.

“Grabe yung na lose ko na weight for this,” she exclaimed. “I challenged myself to accept this project because like I said, I didn’t know what was next for me after school. I’m emotional right now because I’m just happy.”

Wiping away tears, she chattered, “There were so many days I was so tempted to eat but I stayed firm, and I kept on working out in the gym. I wanted to represent the brand in their calen­dar as best I can. I’m so excited about it but also excited that I can eat more now that we’ve done the shoot!”

According to Sarrosa, while being a liquor brand’s calendar girl is generally thought of as an out and out sexy concept with very minimal clothing, hers has a very different concept.

“You will see that instead of just taking of my clothes for the shoot, we utilized different of costumes. We wanted the look to have a millennial feel instead of what others think calendars like this are in general—trashy. Our message is, you can be sexy, confident and unique by playing out different characters,” she elaborated.

When everyone’s gone through the initial shock of seeing her as a calendar girl, Sarrosa hopes that her latest gig will help open more doors for her in showbiz—even if they will be just as sexy or even more.

“For me whatever is offered is a role I have to play. I don’t look at it whether it’s sexy or not. I take it as a whole and I will try my best to portray it well because that’s the job,” she ended. Iza Iglesias