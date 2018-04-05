SWEET TREAT

TWG

Paying homage to World Macaron Day, TWG Tea rolls out a unique icy twist to the traditional confection and introduces its limited edition TWG Tea Macaron Ice Cream Sandwiches. These exquisitely hand-crafted treats are infused with the signature taste of the world’s finest luxury tea blends and are filled with a luxuriously smooth and rich Valrhona white or dark chocolate ice cream. This is the perfect dessert to beat the heat this summer!

The limited edition TWG Tea Macaron Ice Cream Sandwiches are available for dine-in at all TWG Tea Salons for limited time only.