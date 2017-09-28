SWIMMINGLY SENSUOUS

Seafolly

When you don a Seafolly, you don’t just slip into a bathing suit, you wear an experience. Try Pacifico, which harks back to a time of Hollywood sirens vacationing in Malibu or Palm Springs, Blue Bazaar inspired by Persian rugs and Turkish tiles found along ancient trade routes and Indian prints of peachy sunset hues and flecks of turquoise and lapis and Mandala rich in intricate celestial designs and reimagined with a mysterious gypsy edge.

Seafolly is only found in Rustan’s Makati, Shangri-La, Alabang and Cebu.