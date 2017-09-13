Swipe of confidence

To say that lipstick is an essential beauty tool for many women is an understatement.

According to Los Angeles-based beauty website Byrdie, lipsticks are the most popular type of cosmetic what with 81 percent of women surveyed in 2016 by market research group Mintel saying they lipstick, far from the 64 percent who said they use foundation.

Consequently, it is no longer a surprise to learn that around the globe, 800 to 900 million tubes of lipsticks are sold annually.

But more than just its immediate aesthetic appeal, recent studies show that lipstick is an instant confidence booster. Among 300 women who participated in Edith Cowan University’s study, 85 percent said they feel “very confident” when wearing lipstick while 82 percent said they feel really good about themselves.

These figures complement Avon’s latest campaign, “beauty without compromises.” Tapping top actresses Marian Rivera and Angel Locsin who share the same sentiments, the popular makeup brand said they believe Filipinas should feel beautiful and confident without sacrificing comfort.

As such, the brand re-introduces its Perfectly Matte Lipstick line with eight new shades—that complement every Filipina’s skin tone.

Matte lipstick users have grown tremendously in the country but most fans have to deal with dryness because of formulation and the flaking that takes place towards the end of the day.

Rivera and Locsin, however, swear that with the Perfectly Matte Lipstick line, users need not settle for the common woes of matte lippies. Its formulation has addressed common complaints to provide matte looks without drying.

Asked for their favorite among the existing 20 shades, Rivera—who is gearing up for her primetime comeback in GMA’s “My Super Ma’am”—picked Rose Awakening, which is a vibrant rose nude color.

Meanwhile, Locsin—who returned to ABS-CBN’s primetime via the fantasy drama “La Luna Sangre” —said she is in love with Red Supreme, a truly empowering shade of red.

