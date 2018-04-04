Swiss firms urged to invest in PH

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is encouraging more companies from Switzerland to invest in the Philippines and take advantage of its “liberalized trade and investment flows.”

In the Philippine-Swiss Business Forum held at the Swiss city of Zurich on March 28, Trade Undersecretary Ceferino Rodolfo said the country “is maximizing the opportunities brought by bilateral, regional and international trade and investment agreements to position itself as a strategic partner of Switzerland.”

“Investors can benefit from more liberalized trade and investment flows, ensure continued and enhanced market access to [Southeast Asia] and Asia, and facilitate cross-border industrial complementation,” he added.

His statement came after the country ratified the Philippines-European Free Trade Association (EFTA) free trade agreement (FTA) on March 5. It is expected to be implemented on June 1.

Under the deal, the Philippines will have duty-free access to EFTA members Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.

It will also be able to trade products and services, as well as facilitate investments, with them.

The FTA would benefit the country in exporting agricultural, industrial, and fishery products to Europe, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez had said.

Also under the agreement, highly skilled Filipino workers can enter the four member-countries more easily.

It will also allow executives, managers and specialists; business visitors; contractual service suppliers; and machine installers to stay temporarily in those countries without taking an economic-needs test.

The FTA will take effect three months after the Philippines and at least one EFTA member-state ratify it.

The pact is the country’s second, after the Japan-Philippine Economic Partnership Agreement in 2008.