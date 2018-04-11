Swiss rider Kueng has jaw surgery after Paris-Roubaix crash

PARIS: Swiss rider Stefan Kueng has undergone surgery on his jaw following a crash in Monday’s Paris-Roubaix cycling classic, his BMC team announced on Tuesday. The 24-year-old is facing up to six weeks on the sidelines as he recovers from his fall on the first section of the one-day race’s infamous cobbled sections. Kueng serves in the BMC team as lieutenant to Belgian Olympic champion Greg Van Avermaet. “Stefan will be confined to a liquid diet for some time to minimise movement of his jaw but he is able to speak,” said BMC doctor Max Testa. The weekend’s Paris-Roubaix was tainted by tragedy with the fatal heart attack suffered by 23-year-old Belgian cyclist Michael Goolaerts.