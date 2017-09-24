Swiss vote on plan to save pensions

GENEVA: Switzerland votes Sunday on a divisive pension reform plan the government says is vital to safeguard benefits but which critics deride as too modest to rescue a retirement system in financial peril. The key measures, approved by parliament in April, include raising the women’s retirement age by a year to 65, putting it in line with men, as well as a consumption tax (VAT) increase to help fund benefits. Proponents say those steps would help avert deficits in a social security scheme facing pressure from an ageing population, with baby boomers entering retirement. Rising life expectancy, now at 83 years in Switzerland, has added further strain.
Swiss vote on plan to save pensions0
