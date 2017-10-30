Switching roles without turning his coat inside out

Atty. Harry Roque makes it seem like switching from the post of House deputy minority leader to spokesman of President Duterte and his administration will be that easy.

The metamorphosis of a “turncoat” originally was more complicated. It has a military origin. In battle, opposing armies generally wear uniforms of contrasting colors to prevent incidents of friendly fire. The term “turncoat” indicates that an individual has changed sides and his uniform coat to one matching the color of his former enemy. For example, during the English Civil War in the 17th century, Oliver Cromwell’s soldiers turned their coats inside out to match the colors of the Royal Army.

In politics, the change process is less elaborate.

A turncoat simply shifts allegiance from one loyalty or ideal to another, deserting an original cause by switching to the opposing side or party.

In political and social history, turncoatism is distinct from treachery, because the switch mostly takes place in groups, often driven only by the fact that the goal that formerly benefited the person becomes either no longer feasible or too costly.

In the case of Roque’s new incarnation, the media and the public should look forward to hearing a new style and language in presenting the policies and actions of the President, and in defending him when he comes under heavy attack.

Significantly, it was President Duterte himself who announced Roque’s switch of sides: “Hindi na congressman, secretary na siya (He is no longer a congressman, he’s now a secretary).”

DU30 explained why he thinks Roque would fit the role of his spokesman, because “medyo malikot ang bunganga namin (we both have naughty, playful talking styles).”

Roque has a curious record to match. Besides being a House deputy minority leader, he represented victims of the 2009 Maguindanao massacre, the kin of Palawan-based environmental advocate and journalist Gerry Ortega, who was gunned down in 2011, and the family of Filipino transgender Jennifer Laude, who was killed by a US Marine in 2014, among others. Roque’s own group has withdrawn his representation of their partylist in Congress.

Roque said he accepted the new position in order to address human rights issues surrounding the Duterte government: “After much deliberation and careful consideration, I decided to accept the President’s offer to be his spokesperson for the specific purpose of addressing key human rights issues in the Philippines. As a member of Congress, my voice is limited. Politicians who relentlessly criticize the administration are simply ignored and labeled as ‘destabilizers.’ By taking this position, I hope to be able to advise the President directly regarding the manner and methods he has used to tackle the problem of drugs. I have already expressed my willingness to serve as an adviser on the matter.”

The job is not just talking about human rights and the drug war, however. Roque enters his new office with DU30 having already recorded 15 months at the helm. It has a record and a history of sorts.

Presidential spokesmanship embraces the whole spectrum of the President’s conduct of office and his administration and policy agenda. It demands skills not just in jousting with the media and the opposition. Administration supporters will expect him to be as skillful and persuasive in argument as the chief executive.

The immediate test will come when the new spokesman has to explain (1) the administration’s policy on the war on drugs, (2) the President’s unverified count of drug addicts in the country and his ever-handy lists of drug lords and their coddlers in government and the police; (3) DU30’s own dependence on a drug that is considered as the most potent of opioids today.

He will have to explain DU30’s sensitivity to criticism, which impels him to threaten to abrogate the country’s long-standing agreements with other countries, and to reject significant aid from Western countries.

The work of speaking for the President is never just talking on behalf of the man. It is constantly talking in defense of his record and his policies.