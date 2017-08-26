SWITEx to be finished and operational by 2018

The Southwest Integrated Terminal Exchange (SWITEx) in Parañaque City is expected to be completed and operational by 2018, the Department of Transportatioin (DOTr) said on Friday.

The SWITEx will serve commuters from the southern provinces adjacent to Metro Manila such as Cavite, Laguna, Batangas and Quezon.

DOTr Undersecretary for Road Transport Tim Orbos said the department and the Metro Manila Development Authority were designating interim sites in a bid to swiftly address traffic congestion in the metropolis.

“We are now fast-tracking the decision to choose from among 11 sites where the permanent terminals will be,” Orbos said in a statement.

“[Transportation] Secretary [Arthur] Tugade’s instruction was clear– It should be able to house an intermodal facility where people can easily transfer from one transport mode to another, and must have easy access to trains, cabs, and other PUVs,” Orbos added.