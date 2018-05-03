SWOON OVER STYLES

Clad in his trademark fancy suit, British pop star Harry Styles had his mostly female Filipino fans swooning over his good looks and worldwide hits ‘Sign of the Times,’ ‘Woman’ and ‘Kiwi,’ among others, on Tuesday night as he kicked off the Asian leg of his ongoing ‘Harry Styles: Live On Tour’ at the Mall of Asia Arena. Catapulted to fame as one of the members of the boy band One Direction, which is currently on hiatus, the 24-year-old singer did not disappoint the crowd and peppered his set list with a number of songs from the group where he was largely considered the frontman. From Manila, the superstar flew to Singapore for his second Asian destination, with Hong Kong, Thailand and Osaka and Tokyo in Japan completing this regional leg. ‘Harry Styles: Live On Tour’ Manila was co-presented by Globe, which uploaded the photo on Instagram.
