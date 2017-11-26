SWS: 77% of Filipinos support Marawi rehab

EIGHT out of 10 Filipinos are satisfied with the government’s efforts to rebuild Marawi City, according to the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey.

The poll, conducted from September 23 to 27, found that 77 percent of Filipino adults were satisfied with the steps taken by the Duterte administration in restoring the country’s Islamic capital.

Only 8 percent of the respondents said they were dissatisfied with the government’s work in rebuilding the besieged city, while 15 percent were undecided.

This yielded a net satisfaction rating of +70, which the pollster classified as “excellent.”

SWS said satisfaction with undertakings to reconstruct Marawi was highest in Mindanao at an excellent +77, followed by Metro Manila at an excellent +75, Balance Luzon at a very good +66, and the Visayas at a very good +65.

By education, satisfaction was an excellent +76 among college graduates, and an excellent +74 among high school graduates. It was a very good +67 among elementary school graduates and a very good +54 among non-elementary school graduates.

By religion, satisfaction was within the excellent net satisfaction range among Iglesia ni Cristo members (+75) and religions other than INC, Islam, and Roman Catholicism (+72). It was within the very good net satisfaction range among Roman Catholics (+69) and Muslims (+65).

The same survey also found that 53 percent of Filipinos said it would take five years or more before the areas damaged by the Marawi City crisis could fully recover.

Forty-six percent said bringing back normalcy to Marawi could take one to four years while the remaining one percent were undecided.

“It hardly varied across locale, educational level, and religion,” SWS said.

The survey was done using face-to-face interviews of 1,500 adults nationwide — 600 in balance Luzon, and 300 each in Metro Manila, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

It had a sampling error margin of ±3 percent for national percentages, ±4 percent for Balance Luzon, and ±6 percent each for Metro Manila, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

To recall, President Rodrigo Duterte declared Marawi City free from the Maute group on October 17, 2017, following 21 weeks of fighting between government troops and terrorist forces.