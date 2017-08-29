SWS: Duterte administration keeps ‘very good’ satisfaction rating

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte’s administration maintained its “very good” net satisfaction rating in the second quarter of 2017, according to the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey released on Tuesday.

The survey from June 23 to 26 showed that 75 percent of the 1,200 respondents were “satisfied” with the national government, 13 percent were “dissatisfied” and 11 percent were “undecided.”

Poll results yielded a net satisfaction score of “very good” +64, two points down from “very good” +66 registered in March.

Despite the drop, SWS said the national government under Duterte’s administration still has the highest public satisfaction in four quarters compared to the four-quarter average scores of the last four presidents.

Sought for comment, Palace spokesman Ernesto Abella said: “We appreciate the people’s recognition of the efforts and hard work of the current government as public appreciation on Duterte’s administration continues to remain ‘very good’ at +64.”

“As a result, the Duterte administration posted the highest first four-quarter average net satisfaction rating ever recorded,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Duterte administration’s net rating was “very good” in helping the poor at +65; promoting human rights at +55; defending the country’s territorial rights at +51; and providing jobs at +51.

The government earned “good” scores in eight other issues. These are in fighting terrorism (+49), foreign relations (+44), fighting crimes (+43), eradicating graft and corruption (+43), solving extrajudicial killings (+34), reconciling with Muslim rebels (+32), ensuring that no family will ever go hungry (+32), and reconciling with communist rebels (+31).

It got “moderate” scores on recovering the “hidden wealth” stolen by Marcos and his cronies (+26), resolving the traffic problem (+25) and fighting inflation (+24).

In demographic areas, the national government got very good marks in the Visayas (+56), Metro Manila (+67) and Balanced Luzon (+63).

The national government also received very good marks from respondents from across socio-economic classes.

The survey, first published by Business World, has sampling error margins of ±3 points for national percentages, as well as ±6 points each for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao.