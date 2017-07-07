Net satisfaction with President Rodrigo Duterte’s performance has reached a record-high of +66 following his declaration of martial law in Mindanao, according to the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey released on Friday.

The poll from June 23 to 26 showed that 78 percent of Filipinos were satisfied with the President’s performance compared to 12 percent dissatisfied and 10 percent undecided.

This yields a “very good” net satisfaction rating of +66 (percent satisfied minus percent dissatisfied), a three-point increase from his first quarter rating of +63.

In a press conference, Palace spokesman Ernesto Abella welcomed the latest survey result which, he said, was “a clear indication of the growing confidence” in the President and his performance as the country’s leader.

“The data collection concluded on June 23 to 26, a month after (Duterte) placed the whole island of Mindanao under martial law, and it shows tacit public support to the President’s action following the rebellion in Marawi,” Abella said.

“This positive acknowledgement of the Filipino people further motivates the administration to work for the restoration of normalcy in Marawi and to start its rehabilitation as well as bring a comfortable life for all Filipinos, including Muslim Filipinos,” he added.

The President, however, experienced a 12-point drop in his public satisfaction ratings in Mindanao from +87 in March to +75 in June, according to SWS.

Duterte scored “excellent” net satisfaction ratings in Mindanao and Visayas with +75 and +73, respectively. He got +63 in the National Capital Region while he obtained the lowest rating in Balance Luzon with +58.

The President also obtained “very good” net ratings on both urban and rural areas with +68 and +63, respectively.

Among socioeconomic classes, Duterte scored the highest in Class E with +67, followed by Class with +66 and Class ABC with +59.

The President also has higher net satisfaction ratings among Filipino women with +69 compared to Filipino men with his score of +63.

The survey, first published in BusinessWorld on Friday, was conducted using face-to-face interviews of 1,200 adults nationwide. It has sampling error margins of ±3 points for national percentages, as well as ±6 points each for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao.

Duterte declared martial law on May 23, hours after fighting between Muslim extremists and government forces broke out in Marawi. He cut short an official visit to Russia to fly back to the Philippines and call an emergency Cabinet meeting to address the crisis.

The Supreme Court upheld Duterte’s Proclamation 216 declaring martial law and suspending the privilege of the writ of habeas corpus in Mindanao.