SWS: Duterte keeps ‘very good’ satisfaction rating in Q1

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte maintained his “very good” net satisfaction rating in the first quarter of 2018, according to the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey released on Wednesday.



The survey from March 23 to 27 showed that 70 percent of the 1,200 respondents were satisfied with the President, 14 percent were dissatisfied and 17 percent were undecided.



Poll results yielded a net satisfaction score of “very good” +56, slightly lower than Duterte’s +58 December rating.



“Compared to December 2017, gross satisfaction with President Duterte fell by one point from 71 percent, gross undecided rose by two points from 15 percent, and gross dissatisfaction rose by 1 point from 13 percent,” SWS said.



SWS said Duterte’s satisfaction rating in Mindanao rose by two points at +82 from +80, equivalent to “excellent.”



The President maintained a “good” to “very good” rating in Metro Manila (+54), Balance Luzon (+39), and Visayas (+65), it added.



Among social classes, Duterte’s net satisfaction rating among Classes A, B, and C also remained “very good” at +63 despite a three-point decrease from December’s +66.



It also stayed unchanged at “very good” in class D or the masses.



Meanwhile, Duterte’s satisfaction rating among those in class E, however, fell from “very good” to “good” with a 17-point decrease from December’s +65. It was +48 in March 2018.



The first quarter poll was conducted using face-to-face interviews of 1,200 adults (18 years old and above) nationwide, the SWS said.



It has a margin of error of ±3 percent nationwide and ±6 percent each for Metro Manila, Luzon Visayas and Mindanao. CATHERINE S. VALENTE

