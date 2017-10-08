SWS: Duterte satisfaction, trust ratings drop

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte’s satisfaction and trust ratings dropped in September, according to a Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey released on Sunday.

Advertisements

The President’s satisfaction rating dropped to 48 percent, 18 points down from his 66 percent rating last June while his trust rating declined to 61 percent from 75 percent in June.

The SWS non-commissioned survey from Sept. 23-27 used face-to-face interviews of 1,500 adults aged 18 years old and above nationwide.

Of those surveyed, 600 were from Balance Luzon, while 300 each were from Metro Manila, Visayas, and Mindanao.

The sampling error margin on the national level is 2.5 percent, four percent for Balance Luzon, and six percent each for Metro Manila, Visayas, and Mindanao.

The survey was conducted after three teenagers — Kian de los Santos, Carl Arnaiz and Reynaldo de Guzman — were killed in police anti-drug operations in August. LLANESCA T. PANTI