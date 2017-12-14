SWS: Filipinos more optimistic of better life, economy in 2018

FOR many Filipinos, better days are yet to come.

More Filipinos are optimistic that the quality of their lives and the economy will get better in 2018, according to the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey.

The poll from September 23 to 27 found that 47 percent of Filipinos expect their lives to improve in the next 12 months against only 4 percent who expect it to get worse.

The results yielded a net personal optimism of +42, classified by the SWS as “excellent.” This was two points higher than the excellent +40 (44 optimists, 4 percent pessimists) recorded in June.

SWS noted that net personal optimism had been excellent (+40 and above) since December 2015, except in March 2017 when it was a very high +36.

The survey was conducted among 1,500 respondents – 300 each in Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao. The sampling error margins of the survey are ±2.5 percent for national percentages, ±4 percent for Balance Luzon, and ±6 percent each for Metro Manila, Visayas, and Mindanao.

SWS found that 43 percent of Filipino adults were also optimistic that the Philippine economy in general “would get better” in 2018, while only 12 percent felt it would deteriorate, resulting in a net optimism score of +30, also classified as excellent.

This was three points higher than the excellent +27 (39 percent optimistic about the economy, 12 percent pessimistic about the economy) in June.

Net optimism about the economy had been excellent (+20 and above) in all eight surveys since December 2015.

On the change in personal quality of life compared to 12 months ago, the SWS survey showed 39 percent believing their lives improved and 19 percent said their lives worsened for record-high net gainers score of +19, classified as very high.

This was two points above the net gainers score of +17 in June, and similar to the record-high +19 in September 2016.

Net gainers had been very high (+10 to +19) in all five surveys since September 2016.

Sought for comment, Palace Spokesman Harry Roque said the survey results were consistent with the country’s high economic growth which registered 6.9 percent in the third quarter of the year.

“So the figure exceeded market expectations and it is faster than the 6.7 percent in the second quarter,” Roque said during a press conference.

He also noted that the Asian Development Bank recently raised the Philippine forecast for 2017 from 6.5 percent to 6.7 percent from 2018 and from 6.7 percent to 6.8 percent.

“Our people have reasons to be optimistic as Marawi is liberated and growth performance of the Philippines is expected to be sustained,” Roque said.

“Having said this, we urge businesses and entrepreneurs to continue investing, increasing productivity, improving services, and creating employment opportunities while government does it part in improving business and governance,” he added.