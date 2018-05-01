SWS: Hunger incidence 2nd lowest in 14 years

THE number of Filipino families who have experienced involuntary hunger went down to 2.3 million in the first quarter of 2018, the second lowest since 2004, according to the latest poll conducted by Social Weather Stations (SWS).

The survey released on Monday showed that 9.9 percent or some 2.3 million families experienced involuntary hunger in the first quarter of 2018—down by six percentage points from the 15.9 percent or 3.6 million families in December 2017.

“This is only the second time hunger has been in the single-digit range since March 2004,” SWS said in a media release.

The lowest reading since March 2004 was recorded in June 2017 at 9.5 percent or an estimated 2.2 million Filipino families.

The polling firm said the 9.9 percent was arrived at by adding the proportions of those who experienced “moderate hunger,” 8.6 percent, and those who said they experienced “severe hunger.”

“Moderate hunger” refers to those who experienced hunger “only once” or “a few times” in the last three months, while “severe hunger” refers to those who experienced it “often” or “always” in the last three months, SWS added.

The hunger level decreased in all areas in the country since the December 2017 survey.

Hunger declined from 14.7 percent in December to 6 percent in March in Metro Manila; 17.7 percent to 11 percent in Balance Luzon (Luzon except Metro Manila); 13.3 percent to 13 percent in Visayas; and 15.3 percent to 7.33 percent in Mindanao.

SWS said the six-point drop in hunger nationwide was due to a “decrease in the incidence of hunger among both the self-rated poor and self-rated non-poor.”

Among the self-rated poor, hunger declined from 24.9 percent in December to 16.7 percent in March; among the non-poor, 8.9 percent to 4.9 percent; among the self-rated food poor, 28.8 percent to 20.8 percent; and among the non-food-poor or food borderline, 9.9 percent to 5.4 percent.

The survey was conducted from March 23 to 27, 2018 using face-to-face interviews of 1,200 adults nationwide, with sampling error margins of ±3 points for national percentages and ±6 points each for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao.