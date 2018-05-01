SWS: Jobless Filipinos up in Q1

THE number of jobless Filipinos rose by 3.7 million in the first quarter of this year, according to the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey released on Labor Day on Tuesday.

The poll from March 23 to 27 showed adult unemployment increase to 23.9 percent or 10.9 million from 15.7 percent or 7.2 million in December 2017.

This is the highest recorded adult unemployment since December 2016, the polling firm said.

SWS said the 23.9 percent unemployed consisted of 12.6 percent or 5.8 million adults who voluntarily left their jobs, 7.7 percent or 3.5 million who lost their jobs and the 3.5 percent of 1.6 million new job seekers.

Of those retrenched, 3.9 percent did not have their contracts renewed, 2.2 percent were laid off and 1.7 percent saw their employers close shop.

“The proportion of first-time job seekers increased by two points, from 1.5 percent in December 2017 to 3.5 percent in March 2018,” SWS said.

According to SWS, adult joblessness data refers to adults in the labor force, which includes those with a job at present, plus those without a job at present and looking for a job.

The survey also found a decrease in the adult labor force participation with the rate down at 71.4 percent or 45.8 million from 72.1 percent of 45.5 million in December 2017.

Meanwhile, SWS said optimism that there would be “more jobs” in the next 12 months decreased, with 49 percent in March from 53 percent in December 2017.

Pessimists who answered there would be “fewer jobs” remained at 12 percent, while 25 percent answered there would be “no change” in job availability.

“The proportion of those who say there will be no change in job availability rose by a point from 24 percent in December 2017 to 25 percent in March 2018,” SWS said.

SWS downgraded the net optimism on job availability score to +37 “very high” in March 2018 from +41 excellent in December 2017.

The polling firm said joblessness increased in all areas nationwide except in the National Capital Region where the number decreased to 19.0 percent from 19.5 in December 2017 and 24.9 in March 2017.

Joblessness also increased in both rural and urban areas in March 2018 compared to December 2017, to 22.8 percent from 17.2 percent and 24.8 percent from 14.6 percent respectively.

Among women, joblessness increased to 33.9 percent from 26.7 percent while joblessness in men also rose to 16.1 percent from 7.6 percent for the same period.

When it comes to age, joblessness in workers from 18 to 24 years old rose to 53.1 percent from 45.0 percent.

For 25 to 34-year-olds, the number increased to 26.6 from 23.9 percent or below 30 percent for three consecutive years.

The first quarter survey, using face-to-face interviews among 1, 200 adults nationwide, had sampling error margins of ±3 percent for national percentages, and ±6 percent each for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.