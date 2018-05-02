SWS: Jobless Pinoys up by 3.7M in Q1

THE number of jobless Filipinos rose by 3.7 million in the first quarter, according to the Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey released on Tuesday, Labor Day.

The poll conducted from March 23 to 27 showed that adult joblessness increased to 23.9 percent of the population or 10.9 million, from 15.7 percent or 7.2 million in December 2017.

This was the highest recorded adult joblessness since December 2016, the polling firm said.

SWS said the adult unemployment figure consisted of 5.8 million who voluntarily left their jobs (12.6 percent), 3.5 million who lost their jobs (7.7 percent), and 1.6 million new jobseekers (3.5 percent).

Of the 7.7 percent retrenched, those who did not have their contracts renewed accounted for 3.9 percentage points; those who were laid off, 2.2 points; and those whose employers closed shop, 1.7 points.

“The proportion of first-time job seekers increased by two points, from 1.5 percent in December 2017 to 3.5 percent in March 2018,” SWS added.

SWS defines adult joblessness as those with a job, and those without a job at present and looking for a job.

The survey also found that there was a decrease in adult labor force participation, with the rate down to 71.4 percent or 45.8 million from 72.1 percent or 45.5 million in December 2017.

Optimism on job availability down

SWS also found that optimism that there would be more jobs in the next 12 months decreased to 49 percent in March from 53 percent in December 2017.

Pessimists who answered that there would be “fewer jobs” remained at 12 percent, while 25 percent answered that there would be “no change” in job availability.

“The proportion of those who say there will be no change in job availability rose by a point from 24 percent in December 2017 to 25 percent in March 2018,” SWS said.

Net optimism on job availability slid to +37 or “very high” in March 2018, from +41 or “excellent” in December 2017.

The polling firm said joblessness increased in all areas nationwide except in the National Capital Region, where the rate decreased to 19.0 percent from 19.5 in December 2017 and 24.9 in March 2017.

Joblessness also increased in rural and urban areas.

Among women, joblessness increased to 33.9 percent from 26.7 percent while joblessness in men rose to 16.1 percent from 7.6 percent in the same period.

Joblessness in workers 18 to 24 years old rose to 53.1 percent from 45.0 percent. For 25 to 34-year-olds, the rate increased to 26.6 from 23.9 percent, staying below 30 percent for the past three years.

The first quarter survey, which involved face-to-face interview among 1,200 adults nationwide, had sampling error margins of ±3 percent for national percentages, and ±6 percent each for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon (Luzon except Metro Manila), the Visayas, and Mindanao.