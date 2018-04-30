SWS: Lesser number of Filipinos experienced hunger in Q1, lowest in 14 years

THE number of Filipino families experiencing involuntary hunger has gone down to 2.3 million in the first quarter of 2018, the lowest since 2004, according to the latest poll by the Social Weather Stations (SWS).

The survey released early Monday showed that 9.9 percent or around 2.3 million families experienced involuntary hunger in the first quarter of 2018—down by six percentage points from the 15.9 percent or around 3.6 million families in December 2017.

“This is only the second time Hunger has been in the single-digit range since March 2004,” SWS said in a media release.

The lowest reading since March 2004 was recorded in June 2017 at 9.5 percent or an estimated 2.2 million Filipino families.

The polling firm said the 9.9 percent was arrived at by adding the 8.6 percent of those surveyed who said they experienced “moderate hunger” and the 1.3 percent who said they experienced “severe hunger.”

“Moderate hunger” refers to those who experienced hunger “only once” or “a few times” in the last three months, while “severe hunger” refers to those who experienced it “often” or “always” in the last three months, SWS added.

The hunger level decreased in all areas in the country since the last survey in December 2017.

It dropped from 14.7 percent in December to 6 percent in March in Metro Manila; 17.7 percent to 11 percent in Balance Luzon; 13.3 percent to 13 percent Visayas; and 15.3 percent to 7.33 percent in Mindanao.

SWS said the six-point drop in the quarterly hunger was due to a “decrease in the incidence of hunger among both the self-rated poor and self-rated non-poor.”

Hunger declined among the self-rated poor from 24.9 percent in December to 16.7 percent in March; 8.9 percent to 4.9 percent among non-poor; 28.8 percent to 20.8 percent among self-rated food poor; and 9.9 percent to 5.4 percent among non-food-poor or food borderline.

The survey from March 23-27, 2018 used face-to-face interviews on 1,200 adults nationwide, with sampling error margins of ±3 percent for national percentages and ±6 percent each for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.