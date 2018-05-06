SWS: More Pinoy families ‘non-poor’

Nearly 60 percent of Filipino families now consider themselves non-poor, a record improvement over the past four years, the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey showed.

The poll, conducted from March 23 to 27, found that 58.2 percent of families were not poor, up from 56.4 percent in December 2017 and 47.9 percent in December 2014.

About 28 percent of families said they were “always non-poor” in the March survey. In addition, one in every three Filipino families escaped poverty in recent years.

While the same proportion was observed in December 2017, more Filipino families, at 18.2 percent, said they used to be poor five or more years ago (usually non-poor) but were no longer poor, compared with 16.8 percent in the previous poll.

Another 12 percent said they escaped poverty in the last four years (newly non-poor).

The same survey also found that 12 percent of Filipino families—about one out of eight families—had fallen into poverty.

But this was two points lower than the record-high 14 percent who identified their families as “newly non-poor” in the survey conducted in December last year.

Self-rated poverty

The SWS said 42 percent of families were now “self-rated poor,” 29 percent of which were “always poor.” Four years ago, self-rated poverty stood at 52 percent.

The pollster reckoned its data since December 2014, when it began to ask its self-rated poor respondents if they have ever experienced not being poor, and if so, when they most recently experienced it.

It also asked its self-rated non-poor (including borderline) respondents if they have ever experienced being poor, and if so, when they most recently experienced it.

The SWS noted that when the question was first asked, nationwide self-rated poverty was at 52 percent, wherein

almost three out of five self-rated poor families, or 30 percent of families overall, said they had always been poor.

“December 2014 was also the quarter with the highest rate of newly poor families at 10.7 percent,” SWS said.

Nationwide self-rated poverty reached a three-year high in December 2015 at 50 percent, which was also the quarter with the highest rate of families who were always poor, at 40 percent.

Since then, nationwide self-rated poverty has been at three-year lows. In September 2016, the figure stood at 42 percent.

“September 2016 was also the quarter with the highest rate of families who were always non-poor, and is the only quarter where the proportion of families who were always non-poor (30 percent) outnumbered those who were always poor (29 percent),” SWS said.

Palace elated

Sought for comment, Malacañang welcomed the latest survey, saying “the Duterte administration, as we all know, has espoused inclusive, sustainable and resilient growth.”

“We have broadened access to free education, medicine and healthcare and other basic services to ensure that our people directly benefit from the country’s economic gains while reducing the vulnerability of families through our conditional cash transfer programs and employment facilitation and microenterprise projects,” Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said in a statement.

“Rest assured that we will continue to reduce inequality, expand economic opportunities, and lay down the foundation of a comfortable life for everyone,” he added

SWS conducted the survey using face-to-face interviews with 1,200 adults, aged 18 years old and above, nationwide.

The poll had a margin of error of ±3 percent nationwide, ±4 percent for Luzon, and ±6 percent each for Metro Manila, the Visayas and Mindanao.