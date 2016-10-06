SWS poll: Duterte ​gets high satisfaction rating in first 100 days

Despite his ​expletive-laden remarks that have earned criticism abroad, President Rodrigo Duterte earned a +64 percent net satisfaction rating in his first three months in office, according to the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey.

The SWS poll, conducted between September 24 and 27 through interviews with 1,200 adults nationwide, showed that 76 percent of Filipinos​ ​were satisfied while 11 percent were dissatisfied on Duterte’s performance in his first three months.​ Thirteen percent were undecided.

Duterte gained a net satisfaction rating of +64 percent, which ​was classified by SWS as “very good.”

According to SWS, net satisfaction ratings of at least +70 are classified as “excellent”; +50 to +69​, ​”very good”; +30 to +49, “good”; +10 to +29, “moderate”; +9 to -9, “neutral”; -10 to -29, “poor”; -30 to -49, “bad”; -50 to -69, “very bad”; and -70 and below, “execrable.”

During the same time period, most of Duterte’s predecessors received similar net satisfaction ratings.

Among past leaders ​post-Marcos, only Fidel Ramos scored better at a “very good” +66 (70 percent satisfied, 4 percent dissatisfied) in a survey done between August 10 and September 8, 1992.

Former President Benigno Aquino 3rd ​also got a “very good” satisfaction rating of +60 percent (71 percent satisfied, 11 percent dissatisfied) in a survey conducted between September 24 and 27, 2010.

Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo ha​d​ a lower satisfaction rating in a survey conducted ​in March 2001 after being swept to power by the ouster of Joseph Estrada, with a “moderate” rating of +24 (42 percent satisfied, 18 percent dissatisfied). After her election to her own six-year term, she gained a “moderate” rating of +12 percent (48 percent satisfied, 36 percent dissatisfied) in the August 2004 SWS survey.

Estrada had a “very good” rating or +60 percent (69 percent satisfied, 9 percent dissatisfied) ​in September 1998 SWS survey.

Aquino’s mother, Corazon Aquino​,​ gained a “very good” rating​ of +53 percent (60 percent satisfied, 7 percent dissatisfied) in May 1986.

Before he took office​ on​ June 30, Duterte had an “excellent” net trust rating of +79 in an SWS survey held ​on June 24 to 27, though this is not comparable to the September survey.

In the June survey, 84 percent had “much trust,” 5 percent had “little trust” and 11 percent were undecided.