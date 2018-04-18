SWS: Public satisfaction with Robredo, Pimentel, Alvarez, Sereno down in Q1

PUBLIC satisfaction with Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo and three other top government officials dropped in the first quarter of 2018, according to the latest survey conducted by the Social Weather Stations (SWS).

Based on the March 23-27 survey, 57 percent of the 1,200 respondents nationwide were satisfied with Robredo’s performance while 23 percent were dissatisfied.

This translates to Robredo’s net satisfaction rating of +34 or “good,” which is an eight-point decrease from the +42 she got in December 2017.

The eight-point decline was attributed to a dip of 21 points in Mindanao, eight points in the Visayas, and four points in Balance Luzon, combined with the one-point increase in Metro Manila.

Like Robredo, Senate President Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel 3rd also suffered an eight-point decline in his net satisfaction rating from December 2017 or from +49 to +41 this March.

The eight-point drop in Pimentel’s score was attributed to the decreases in Mindanao (24 points), Visayas (10 points) and Balance Luzon (2 points).

Pimentel’s rating, meanwhile, increased by two points in Metro Manila.

The SWS survey also showed the net satisfaction ratings of both Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez and Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno drop to personal record-lows.

Alvarez fell from a “moderate” +14 in December 2017 to a “neutral” +1 in March 2018.

The 13-point decline was attributed to decreases in Mindanao (28 points), Visayas (12 points) and Balance Luzon (10 points). He also gained a three-point increase in Metro Manila.

Meanwhile, Sereno’s net satisfaction rating also dropped to “neutral” at -7 in March from +6 in December 2017.

The last time Sereno’s satisfaction rating was in the negative was in December 2015, when she got -1.

The SWS uses the terms “excellent” for +70 and above, “very good” for +50 to +69, “good” for +30 to +49, “moderate” for +10 to +29, “neutral” for +9 to -9, “poor” for -10 to -29, “bad” for -30 to -49, “very bad” for -50 to -69, and “execrable” for -70 and below.

The survey, using face-to-face interviews on 1,200 adults nationwide, has error margins of ±3 percent for national percentages, and ±6 percent each for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.