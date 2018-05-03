SWS: Robredo’s trust ratings down by 13%

VICE President Maria Leonor Robredo’s net trust ratings fell by 13 points from 52 percent in December 2017 to 39 percent in the first quarter of 2018, according to the Social Weather Stations (SWS).

The SWS poll from March 23-27 said 58 percent of the 1,200 adults aged 18 years old and above who were interviewed face-to-face trusted Robredo while 18 percent have “little trust” and 2 percent were undecided. The results, which had a ± 3 percent margin of error, rated a “good” rating compared to the “very good” in 2017.

Sought for comment, Robredo conceded that her mandate was full of challenges but vowed to keep going.

“We are facing a lot of challenges in fulfilling our mandate, including an attempt to steal this office and my mandate given by the people,” Robredo said, referring to the pending poll protest lodged against her by former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the people who continue to believe and trust me. This new survey results push me to soldier on and provide access to aid for our people, especially the needy,” Robredo said.

Robredo defeated Marcos, her closest rival in the vice presidential race in May 2016, by 263,473 votes.

Marcos, however, filed a protest before the Supreme Court, sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET), claiming fraud.

A recount in at least three provinces were ordered which, as of posting time, has resulted in the reduction of at least 21,000 votes for Robredo, who has repeatedly denied Marcos’ accusation. LLANESCA T. PANTI