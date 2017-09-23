Sy-Cirilos tandem wins Srixon Better Ball Tournament

Gerry Sy and Domingo Cirilos, Jr. scored a total of 54 points to win the net division of the 2017 Srixon Better Ball Tournament last September 8 at the Orchard Golf and Country Club Palmer course.

The Sy-Cirilos tandem toppled Angelita Navalta (28) and Jocelyn Afante (21), which racked up 56 net score for a runner-up finish.

Howard Sison and Angelito Romero, meanwhile, finished with a 67 gross score to claim the top honors in their division.

They beat the pair of Ogie Caja and Joe Gonzales, who posted a total of 69.

Both net and gross champions won an all-expense paid trip to the 2017 CIMB Classic in Malaysia slated on October 11 to 15.

“Overall, we think it was a huge success based on the satisfaction from the players. For us, we were able to hit all our goals because we were able to let the players try all our products,” said tournament director Rhoneil Cousart.

A total of 70 teams composed of 140 players joined the tournament backed by Srixon, Philippine Airlines, City of Dreams, Reiseling Boracay, 357 Boracay, Arccos, Splendido Taal, Mount Malarayat, Ayala Greenfields, Camp John Hay, Luisita, Forest Hills, Eagle Ridge, and the Orchard.