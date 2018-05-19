SY, PASTOR SHARE FORMULA V1 HONORS

The country’s inaugural Formula V1 series saw former international Asian Formula 3 champion Tyson Sy and Don Pastor winning one race each at the Batangas Racing Circuit the other weekend.

Sy won the first race with Pastor taking the second in a very exciting battle that saw both changing leads in both races. The two were joined by Autoplus’ Luis Gono and Indonesian Ahmad Fadilla Alam, who also provided excitement for the crowd.

The Formula V1 race is an international race series that started in Japan by West Racing Cars Co Ltd. with events in the Asian region. The series brought to local shores by the TRS Group headed by JP Tuason. A total of eight races are scheduled over four weekends, with professional and novice/amateur driver racing simultaneously.

The racing machine used is a prototype, space-framed V1 chassis powered by a Toyota Vios 1.5-liter, 110-hp engine with a short-shift, 5-speed transmission. It has wheels from Rota and tires from Gitti.

In the first race, pole sitter Sy got excited and spun his tires to let Don Pastor pass him at first corner. The two diced it out intensely but Sy eventually overtook Pastor and kept pushing to the finish line. Gono and Alam battled on their own and finished third and fourth, respectively.

The amateur division provided a heart stopping race with Fil-British 2013 champion rookie karter Sean Smith and Jussi Hoikka of Growl-Thule Racing battling it out. The pole was taken by Smith and led the start of the race.

The two eventually battled it out with Smith of Parts Pro Team in the lead with Hoikka always pressuring him from behind. In the final lap, Hoikka made a daring overtaking maneuver when Smith defended his line and Hoikka lead by only 0.8 second at the finish line.

SECOND RACE HIGLIGHTS

In the second race, the top four positions were reversed in the grid, providing a more interesting race. In the first row was Ahmad followed by Gono, Pastor, and Sy. The start saw a lightning start by Pastor who took the lead in the first corner.

Gono and Ahmad made contact in the first turn and Gono spun out. Sy was caught in the melee and waited patiently to cross safely into second. Pastor was two seconds ahead and had a hard time closing the gap.

With Pastor defending his lead in the final laps from Sy, he crossed the finish line to win his first race. Sy came in at second place with a gap of 0.9 seconds but registered the best lap time at 1:49:003 for the race weekend.

The amateur division saw Smith coming to grips with his car and led Hoikka by more than 9 seconds toward the finish line.

There were 12 cars that competed in both races with new drivers Shane Henderson, Dominic Roque, Masanori Aya, Arbie Jacinto, and Mark Alvin Dy.

Next race will be on August 10-11 at Clark, Pampanga, in the same weekend of the Petron FORS races. FORS stands for flat our racing series.

Also, the field for the Formula V1 races will reach 14, according to Tuason.