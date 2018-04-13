Sycip’s son, 6 others indicted for estafa

THE Department of Justice (DoJ) has filed criminal charges against the son of the late tycoon Washington Sycip, and the officers and members of Alliance International Inc., a tuna canning firm.

In a 22-page resolution signed by Justice Undersecretary Deo Marco, dated March 27, 2018 but released to media only on Thursday, the DoJ found probable cause for the crime of estafa against Alliance International Chairman George Sycip, along with directors Jonathan Dee, Alvin Dee, Joanna Dee-Laurel, Teresita Ladanga, Grace Dogillo and Arak Ratborihan.

“[T]his Office finds probable cause to charge respondents for the crime of estafa under Article 315 2(a) of the Revised Penal Code,” the ruling stated.

Harvest All Investment Limited, Victory Fund Limited, Bondeast Private Limited and Hedy S.C. Yap Chua,

Alliance International’s foreign shareholders, filed the case, accusing the Dees of using their money to bail out their other businesses.

The DoJ also directed the City Prosecutor of Manila “to file the necessary Information for estafa against the named respondents and to report the action taken within 10 days from receipt hereof.”

The complainants alleged that the respondents improperly used their investments in the company to engage in supposedly illegal activities and transactions.

They claimed that they were enticed to invest their money in January 2009 amounting to more than P75 million, more than $65,000 and another P4 million.

Respondent Jonathan Dee made it appear, among others, that Alliance International was a financially rewarding company.

“In view of the limited information given to the unsuspecting complainants…, they were enticed to invest their money in January 2009…..Jonathan made it appear that numerous entities were investing in Alliance as what the complainant calls as ‘modus operandi’ to make it appear that Alliance is a financially rewarding company.

Complainant Hedy, relying on said representations, agreed to invest involving funds that were part of Complainant Harvest,” the resolution said.

The complainant infused additional investments in 2010 and 2012, amounting to P264 million and $3.3 million.

“We agree that the false pretenses employed by respondents…that Alliance is a yielding business and a wise investment with attractive profits, that the corporation is engaged in the manufacturing, canning, sale, importing, exporting of tuna and salmon and their expectancy for growth considering the promise for expansion, that induced them to invest their money,” the resolution stated.

“Stated otherwise, had they known that Alliance was a vehicle to bail out the Dee Companies and [that it]indulged in a sophisticated scheme to recover the lost business empire of the Dee Family, complainants…would not have parted with their money.”

The DoJ junked the charges of falsification of public documents and syndicated estafa against the respondents for lack of probable cause.