Sydney extravaganza kicks off 2018 parties

SYDNEY: Australia’s largest city Sydney will welcome 2018 with a rainbow-themed fireworks spectacular marking new same-sex marriage rights Sunday, with heavy security for festivities that kick off a wave of celebrations around the world.

The first major New Year’s bash will see more than 1.5 million spectators pack the city’s foreshore as tons of pyrotechnics light up the night sky.

The technicolor display will include a rainbow waterfall of fireworks cascading off the Sydney Harbor Bridge to mark Australia’s legalization of same-sex marriage following a nationwide postal vote in support of change.

“This is a fabulous way to see out 2017 — the year that four out of five Sydneysiders said a resounding ‘Yes’ to marriage equality,” Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore said.

Hollywood heartthrob Hugh Jackman will add star power with a 20-second gold-and-silver pyrotechnics set, fulfilling a life-long dream to design a firework for his hometown.

Around the world

The chimes of midnight then move across the world to Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe and finally the Americas.

Dazzling light shows will bid farewell to 2017.

In Hong Kong, “Shooting stars” were fired off from the rooftops of buildings in a 10-minute musical firework display. In Singapore, more landmarks were included in the countdown party, with a symphony of light and sound illuminating the waterfront skyline. Dubai replaced its main midnight fireworks with a laser show on the world’s tallest tower, accompanied by music, while in Moscow, major boulevards and squares were decked out to welcome the new year, with fireworks lighting up 36 key sites.

Meanwhile in Rio, millions gathered on Copacabana beach to watch fireworks, with many wearing white, the traditional dress to usher in the new year.

Toughest security in years

Stricter security measures were observed amid fears that the huge crowds in public places could be targets for vehicle and other terror attacks.

In Australia, the beefed-up police presence included some officers carrying semi-automatic rifles in Sydney and bollards used as barriers against vehicles.

The heightened measures come just a week after more than a dozen people were hurt when a man ploughed a car into a crowd of pedestrians in Melbourne.

“You’re going to see more police than ever out, it will be our largest contingent… (given) the current security environment,” Victoria state police acting chief commissioner Shane Patton said.

AFP