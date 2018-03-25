Syjuco seeks dismissal of graft, malverse raps

Former Iloilo second district Rep. Augusto Syjuco Jr. asked the Supreme Court (SC) to dismiss the graft and malversation charges filed against him before the Sandiganbayan in connection with the release of P4.3 million to an alleged non-government organization (NGO).

Syjuco earlier asked the anti-graft court to dismiss the complaint, saying his right to speedy trial was violated. The Sandiganbayan’s Fifth Division denied his plea for lack of merit.

“The Sandiganbayan committed grave abuse of discretion in ruling that petitioner’s right to speedy disposition of cases was not violated,” the former lawmaker said in his petition for certiorari filed before the SC.

According to the defense, it took the Office of the Ombudsman 11 years to finish its fact-finding investigation and preliminary investigation.

The cases, filed before the Sandiganbayan in January 2017, stemmed from a complaint filed before the Office of the Ombudsman for the Visayas on December 9, 2005.

“Applying these well-established doctrines to the present cases against petitioner Syjuco, it is undeniable that the Ombudsman’s 11-year investigation and preliminary investigation amounts to undue and inordinate delay, violating petitioner’s constitutional right to the speedy disposition of his cases,” the defense argued.

“Despite the Ombudsman’s glaring violation of petitioner Syjuco’s constitutional right to the speedy disposition of his cases, and despite respondent Sandiganbayan’s finding that ‘(The investigation may have caused a significant delay on the part of the accused-movant (petitioner),’ respondent Sandiganbayan nevertheless denied his motion to dismiss. Such denial constitutes grave abuse of discretion amounting to lack or in excess of jurisdiction,” it added.

The Office of the Ombudsman filed the complaint in January 2017 against Syjuco, Eduardo Lecciones Jr., former regional executive director of the Department of Agriculture Regional Field Office VI, Mylene Villanueva, former managing director of Tagipusuon Foundation Inc., and Antonio Rojas, former president of Ilonggo Chickboy Corp.

The Ombudsman accused Sijuco of releasing P4.3 million social, economic and health services program in Iloilo’s second district was allegedly released to the NGO Tagipusuon Foundation, Inc. It claimed that the money was used “by accused Syjuco to finance the business of Chickboy Corporation” which supposedly had its business address at his residence.