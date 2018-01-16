Sylvia Sanchez portrays a different mom in ‘Mama’s Girl’

Hailed for her role as a mother battling with Alzheimer’s disease in the top-rated ABS-CBN afternoon series “The Greatest Love” in 2017, veteran actress Sylvia Sanchez quickly became showbizlandia’s favorite mother role pick in successive TV programs.

As 2018 begins, she takes her expertise to the big screen but in a very different mother role for Regal Entertainment’s “Mama’s Girl,” opening nationwide in cinemas today.

“Groovy ito at saka sexy. Lume-level up—hind na iyong mahirap na nanay tulad sa mga roles ko lately,” the well-loved celebrity happily explained at the movie’s grand media conference. “And strong mom siya, na no matter what, hindi niya iiwanan ang anak niya hangga’t OK na siya.”

Sylvia plays a devoted single mother to Sofia Andres in the movie and further describes her character Mina as follows: “Single mom man o hindi, lahat ng nanay masasabang naranasan o nararanasan nila ang pinagdaanan ni Mina. Yung punto ng buhay mo na mapapaisip ka kng anong nangyari sa anak mo at sa relasyon ninyong mag-ina. ‘Napabuti ka nga ba dahil sa akin o mas napasama pa?’ Siguradong hindi ka lang iiyak sa mga eksena dito kundi mapapaisip ka tungkol sa estado ng inyong pamilya.”

As a mother to five children, two of whom are already forging their own careers in showbiz—Arjo and Ria Atayde—Sylvia admits that she can be described much in the same way as her latest role, making a mama’s boy and a mama’s girl of her children.

“Walang hangganan ang pagmamahal ng isang ina, walang limitations yan eh. And si Arjo, Mama’s boy talaga yan pero I won’t say that nawawala yung paninindigan ng isang anak kung mama’s girl or mama’s boy man sila. Natutuwa ako that Arjo is very independent. Si Ria is the same way and will even say mas mataray pa siya sa akin even if I baby her.”

According to Sylvia, no matter a person’s age, they will always need their mom, much like her who misses her late mother whether she is at her highest or lowest point in life.

“Kahit ngayon, when I sign contracts, naiisip ko pa rin, sana nandito yung nanay ko, sana nakita niya ito,” the actress continued. “Kasi nga ang nanay nandyan yan para sa anak hanggang sa huling hininga. Hindi puwede mag-resign.”

Promising that everyone can learn a thing or two from Mama’s Girl—what with its goal of bridging the gap between today’s millennial generation and their parents—Sylvia is eager to be part of Regal Entertainment’s continuing tradition of producing tributes to mothers like the ‘80s and ‘90s’ “Oh, My Mama,” “Mother Dear,” and “To Mama With Love.”

“Like Mother Lily [Monteverde] says, maaga man itong pelikula na ito for celebrating moms in May, everyday should be Mother’s Day,” the actress ended.

Directed by Connie S.A. Macatuno, Mama’s Girl also stars Diego Loyzaga, Jameson Blake, Yana Asistio, Heaven Peralejo, Karen Reyes, Arlene Mulach, Allan Paule and Allora Sasam.