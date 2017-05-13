Syria army seizes airbase from IS: military source, monitor

BEIRUT: Syria’s army captured an airbase in eastern Aleppo from the Islamic State group on Saturday, after more than two months of fierce clashes, a military source and monitor said. The Jarrah airbase had been under IS control since January 2014, when the jihadists seized it from rebels who had captured it a year earlier. “Regime forces took control of the Jarrah military airport after heavy fighting,” said Rami Abdel Rahman, director of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor. “The majority of the jihadists have withdrawn, and regime forces are carrying out clearing operations in the airport and engaged in limited clashes with remaining IS elements,” he added. Syria’s army launched an offensive against IS in eastern Aleppo province in mid-January, backed by ally Russia. So far it has taken control of more than 170 villages and towns in the area, according to the Britain-based monitor.

AFP