Sunday, October 15, 2017
    • The Manila Times Online
    All Syrian IS fighters leave Raqa – monitor

    BEIRUT: All Syrian fighters of the Islamic State group have left the jihadists’ one-time bastion of Raqa and preparations are under way for foreign combatants to leave, a monitor said on Saturday. The Syrian jihadists left Raqa with their families, heading to unknown destinations, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. A Raqa official said Syrian IS members had surrendered to the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces battling to take full control of the city, without specifying how many.

    AFP

