Syrian sailors held in Davao

DAVAO CITY: Port authorities held for alleged questionable documents 22 Syrian sailors on board the cargo ship True Faith that arrived here last week. The crew were prevented from disembarking from their ship, which came from China to pick up a cargo of cement here. The ship, flying a Belize flag, also made a brief stopover in Cagayan de Oro City before heading to Davao. Immigration officials also questioned the ship’s local agent after authorities failed to locate its office. No other details were made available by authorities, but port policemen have been guarding the 180-meter ship since its arrival here on January 13, according to Marine Traffic records.