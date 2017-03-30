All systems go for 3rd Madrid Fusion Manila

Michelin Star chefs from around the globe due in the capital from April 6 to 8

With its theme “Towards a Sustainable Gastronomic Planet, which will explore how to transform gastronomy while respecting environmental limits and enhancing cultural traditions, Madrid Fusion Manila will hold its third International Gastronomy Congress at the SMX Convention center at the SM Mall of Asia from April 6 to 8.

The international food festival is in line with the Department of Tourism’s ongoing goal to establish the Philippines as a center of gastronomy in Asia. Moreover, in partnership with SM, the event will be a platform for a discussion by some of the world’s best chefs on the future of food and how best to nourish appetites through sustained ways of cooking without exhausting sources of ingredients in a much more fragile world.

DOT Director and officer in charge for Marketing Development Group Verna Buensuceso enthused about how Madrid Fusion Manila has changed our culinary landscape during the press conference at S Maison at the Conrad Hotel in the MOA complex.

“When we started our campaign three years ago, Philippine food was one of our best kept secrets,” she said. “And nobody actually knew much about what Filipino food is all about.”

At the start of 2017, however, “many publications like New York Times and Bloomberg were talking about the biggest food trends that will happen this 2017, and of the biggest food trends will be Filipino cuisine. We’ve gone a long way during these three years.”

During the event, guests were given a taste of sustainable gastronomic experience from S Maison restaurants with Uma Uma’s Chef Satoshi Nakamura, Rossini’s Chef Davide Lombardi and XO 46 Heritage Bistro’s Head Chef Rustan Mateo.

Madrid Fusión Manila is poised to once again draw the world’s top chefs and food These include Spanish chefs Paco Pérez of the 2 Michelin Star restaurants Miramar and Enoteca; Jordi Roca and Alejandra Rivas of the 3 Michelin Star El Celler de Can Roca, which was No. 2 in the World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2016; Pedro Subijana of the 3 Michelin Star and 3 Repsol Sun restaurant Akelarre; Josean Alija of the 1 Michelin Star and 3 Repsol Sun restaurant Nerua; and Rodrigo de la Calle of the 1 Michelin Star El Invernadero.

European chefs will also take center stage during the event: Gert de Mangeleer of the 3 Michelin Star restaurant Hertog Jan in Belgium; Simon Rogan of the 3 Michelin Star L’Enclume and 1 Michelin Star Fera at Claridge’s in the UK; Magnus Ek of the 2 Michelin Star restaurant Oaxen Krog and Slip and pioneer of New Nordic Cuisine in Sweden; and Tatiana and Katia Levha, who were included in Conde Nast’s list of 10 Young Chefs to watch in 2016, of the Le Servan restaurant in France.

Also participating in this global culinary exchange are Kamilla Seidler and Michelangelo Cestari of the 1 Michelin Star restaurant Gustu in Bolivia; Julien Royer of the 2 Michelin Star restaurant Odette in Singapore); Vicky Lau of the 1 Michelin Star restaurant Tate Dining Room and Bar, 2015 Asia’s Best Female Chef in Hong Kong; Ray Adriansyah and Eelke Plasmeijer of Locavore Ubud, No. 49, Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2016 in Indonesia; and Tony Yoo of the Dooreyoo restaurant and pioneer of New Korean Cuisine in South Korea.

Of course, Filipino chefs will definitely give this host country much to be proud about, with participants Sally Camacho Mueller, runner up in the second season of Top Chef, Just Desserts in the US; Jordy Navarra of Toyo Eatery); Robby Goco of Green Pastures & Cyma restaurants, a local pioneer in the slow food movement and sustainable dining experience; and Gene Gonzalez of Café Ysabel restaurant, the only Ten Outstanding Young Men (TOYM) awardee in culinary arts.

SM again plays host to this historic event and welcomes Madrid Fusion as it comes to Asia for the third time and puts Manila in the heart of culinary interest worldwide. It will again host a welcome night at the scenic SM by the Bay for the official delegates highlighting the best of Philippine food, art, and culture, with lechon prepared in many unique ways on April 6.

As part of MFM, SM Supermalls and DOT will also bring to the public the well-loved Flavors of the Philippines (FOTP) Festival. This will be more than a week-long celebration of the country’s local flavors from April 1 to 8 in select SM malls to promote a fun-filled, mall-bonding experience for foodies across the country to enjoy.

The FOTP activities are designed to bring the culinary festival of MFM to an SM mall closer to home. There will be gourmet fairs in at least 16 SM malls, including SM North Edsa, Aura, Megamall, Mall of Asia, Clark, Cebu, Cavite, Tarlac, Cabanatuan, Iloilo, Bacolod, Cagayan de Oro and Davao.

More activities are set to delight mall goers and their families at these malls. There will be food symposiums and food tastings, as well as exhibitions of delectable global and local gourmet food products.

This year’s events underscore SM’s commitment to continue innovating and making the mall-going experience more fun and extraordinary for customer through keeping the spotlight focused on local culinary traditions that are gaining world acclaim. As MFM acknowledges the Philippines as a major culinary destination in Asia, SM Supermalls shares this purpose with the government to help build and solidify the country’s reputation in the global culinary scene.

For updates on Madrid Fusion Manila and on Flavors of the Philippines, log on to www.smsupermalls.com.ph.