All systems go for Regine’s 30th anniversary concert

Just two days after the release of tickets, Regine Velasquez’s “R3.0” concert at the Mall of Asia Arena on October 21 has been sold out and there’s still a strong clamor from thousands of fans all over the globe so she agreed to do a second show on October 22. This marks her 30th anniversary in the business.

The Songbird, who joined and won grand prize in the GMA Network singing competition “Ang Bagong Kampeon” as Chona Velasquez in 1984, made her mark in the Asian singing circuit when she won grand prize in the Asia Pacific Singing Contest held in Hong Kong five years later in 1989.

R3.0 heralds her return to Viva, the company that molded her successes both in recording and the movies. Viva paved the way for her first album in 1987 that spawned the hit “Urong Sulong.” She then did her first movie theme song, “Isang Lahi,” for “Gabi Na Kumander.” Succeeding hits include “On The Wings Of Love,” “Dadalhin,” and “Ikaw.”

As an actress, she stood her ground vis-à-vis drama king Christopher de Leon in “Wanted Perfect Mother,” which also gave her a big recording hit, “You Are My Song.”

One of all-time local movie favorites and blockbusters, “Kailangan Ko’y Ikaw,” opposite Robin Padilla, also gave the local recording industry a monster hit of the same title. Velasquez also did “Ikaw Lamang Hanggang Ngayon” with Richard Gomez and “Of All The Things” with Aga Muhlach.

Her first concert at the Folk Arts Theater was produced by Viva. Her hosting debut in the talent show, “Star For A Night” (SFAN), then on IBC 13, was also produced by Viva.

All that have happened in the last 30 years—including her marriage to songwriter-singer-recording artist-gag writer-actor-TV host Ogie Alcasid—will be celebrated in R3.0 at MOA on October 21 and 22.

Besides her husband, adding glitter to the grand event are Sarah Geronimo and Mark Bautista, who placed first and second respectively in SFAN, Morisette Amon, Jed Madela, Lara Maigue, Jona, Julie Ann San Jose, Aicelle Santos, Erik Santos, Angeline Quinto and other guests who may create hysteria among concertgoers.

The A-list artist has also come up with a three-disc R3.0 album— titled as “Rise,” “Renditions” and “Reflections”—containing covers and originals, including her version of Up Dharma Down’s “Tadhana” and the new hit, “Hugot” by Michael Mendoza.

Other songs in the triple treat are “Higher” by Jimmy Borja, “Skybound” by Mayniell Dulay, “If You Go Away,” “Usahay” and her biggest hits “I Can,” You Are My Song, Dadalhin and On The Wings Of Love.