All systems go for village, youth polls amid Charter change moves

AS far as the Commission on Elections (Comelec) is concerned, it’s all systems go for the coming synchronized barangay (village) and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) polls even as the prospect of a no election scenario looms amid moves by leaders of Congress to amend the Constitution to pave the way for a shift to a federal system of government.

The Comelec en banc approved Resolution 10246, prescribing the calendar of activities and periods of prohibited acts in connection with the May 14 village and youth polls, spokesman James Jimenez said on Wednesday.

Jimenez said that under the same resolution, the filing of certificates of candidacy (COC) would start on April 14 and end on April 20.

The campaign period is fixed from May 4 to May 12. Campaigning is prohibited on the eve of the elections.

Jimenez said that during the campaign period, making any donation or gift in cash or in kind was prohibited, as well as appointing or using special policemen or confidential agents; construction or maintenance of barangay funded roads and bridges; appointment or hiring of new employees, creation of new position, promotion, giving of salary increases, remuneration or privileges, among others.

The election period is set from April 14 to May 21, during which the Commission prohibits the alteration of precincts or establishment of new precincts; carrying of firearms or other deadly weapons; use of security personnel or bodyguards by candidates; transfer of officers and employees in the civil service; and suspension of any elective local officer.

On Election Day, casting of votes in polling precincts will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Jimenez said the twin polls would be held on May 14 unless Congress would come out with a law postponing the elections anew.

Jimenez said that if Comelec would enact a law providing for the postponement of the barangay and SK polls, the law shall take precedence.

Under Republic Act 9164 or the Local Government Code, the election for barangay officials shall be held on the last Monday of October and every three years thereafter.

The twin polls were originally scheduled on October 2016 but was reset to October 2017, and for the second time to May 14, 2018. WILLIAM B. DEPASUPIL