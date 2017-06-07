Tabal pleads for reconsideration

Olympian Mary Joy Tabal is still hoping that the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa) will reconsider and allow her to compete in the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia to be held from August19 to 31.

The 27-year old Cebuana marathoner finally broke her silence after Patafa president Philippine Ella Juico decided on Monday to remove her from the national team for not following the association’s rules and regulations.

“We thought everything is going smoothly,” Tabal told The Manila Times on Wednesday, adding that she had a meeting with Juico, Patafa secretary-general Renato Unso, marketing manager Edward Kho and her coach Philip Dueñas last September where certain rules were brought up including her training plan.

Tabal just came back from the Scotia Bank Ottawa Half Marathon in Canada where she posted a new Philippine record of one hour and 16:27 minutes in the 21-kilometer event.

“I’m still hoping they can accept me to represent the country for the SEA Games,” said Tabal, who was also sent by her sponsor to Italy last April and May for training.

Tabal had already written Patafa, asking the body to reconsider its decision.