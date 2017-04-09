Tabamo, Janda, Corpuz shine in PSL National Series

Veteran international campaigners Triza Tabamo, Master Charles Janda and Francino Cor­puz bagged two gold me­dals each to head the list of gold me­dalists in the 112th Philip­pine Swimming League (PSL) National Series swimming meet on Sunday at the Diliman Preparatory School swimming pool in Quezon City.

Tabamo topped the girls’ 9-year 100m Individual Medley in one minute and 23.06 seconds and 50m butterfly in 36.91 second while Janda ruled the boys’ 8-year 100m IM (1:32.72) and 50m butterfly (39.53).

Tabamo and Janda are multi-gold medalists in the Japan Swimming Championships held recently at the St. Mary’s International School in Tokyo.

For his part, Corpuz dominated the boys’ 9-year 25m butterfly (20.59) and 25m backstroke (21.91) in the tournament supported by The Manila Times and the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

Sharing the spotlight were gold medlaists Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh of Immaculate Heart of Mary College-Paranaque (girls’ 10-year 100m IM, 1:15.85), Paula Carmela Cusing of Diliman Preparatory School (girls’ 13-year 100m IM, 1:18.63), Charize Juliana Esmero of University of the Philippines Integrated School (girls’ 14-year 100m IM, 1:12.41), Lee Grant Cabral of Diliman Preparatory School (boys’ 10-year 100m IM, 1:18.40) and Marc Bryan Dula of Wisenheimer Academy (boys’ 10-year 50m backstroke, 35.96).

Also winning gold medals were Paul Christian King Cusing, Aalia Jaire Espejo, Tom Aubrey, Stephanie Martin, Richelle Callera, Allysa Cabatian, Nicole Espinosa, Dona Fukui, Rafael Escalona, Aishel Cid Evangelista, Raniel Bautista, Melbourne Guarin, Matthew Carbonell, Nika Ibong, Chellsie Ramirez, Angela Torrico, Cassandra Centino, Kyle Gabaflin, Alexi Gapultos and Diana Baldazo.

“More than 600 swimmers participated in this edition. They are aiming for slots for our international competitions and as early as the morning session, we have already spotted some new faces who are potential winners in international competitions and we’re expecting to see more,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

The other gold winners were Araz Baldazo, Lezlie Tolentino, Julianne Torres, Lanz Legaspi, Joshua Santiago, Che Doronilla Jr., Adrienne Macapagal, Tyshaun Braga, Chadie Chen, Mervier Mirandilla, Kyle Luna, Steps

The PSL is recognized by the PSC as the official swimming association in the country following its impressive grassroots development program that aims to train talented swimmers for future international competitions.

It is also accredited by the Federation of School Sports Association of the Philippines – an affiliate of the International University Sports Federation (FISU).