The Tabernas and the Concert King’s big-hearted show–a success

Despite heavy rains, the benefit concert “Big Mouth Big Heart Big Night” at the MetroTent Convention Center in Pasig City on August 19 was a big hit, drawing showers of compliments both from sold its sold out audience and sponsors.

Headlined by undisputed concert king Martin Nievera, who had also been nicknamed “Big Mouth” during his early days in the biz, the concert also featured Kakai Bautista, KZ Tandingan and “Pilipinas Got Talent Season 5” grand champion Power Duo.

It was produced by Outbox Media (OBM) Powerhouse Corporation and Ka Tunying’s Café (KTC) of power couple Anthony and Rossel Velasco Taberna.

The event was four-pronged celebration of OBM’s 11th year in the business.

“It was to show gratitude to our loyal clients through top entertainment, a platform for OBM to showcase its event prowess, an instrument for us to help the needy and the launchpad of the premium catering arm of Ka Tunying’s Café,” the amiable broadcaster’s wife intimated to The Manila Times.

As managing director of the events company, Velasco-Taberna said that OBM does not waver in combining a powerhouse cast for total entertainment despite the emergence of millennial entrants in the industry.

The Big Night was filled with fun and music plus sumptuous KTC dishes – with Nievera showing his versatility through performing a Disney song duet with the couple’s nine-year-old daughter, Azasia Zoey. The concert king did a mash up as well with soul supremacy Tandingan and performed a patid-litid “Forever” duet with Bautista.

In her set, Tandingan wowed the crowd with her rapping flair on her cover of Adele’s “Rolling in the Deep.” For her part, Bautista made the audience roll in deep laughter and performed a denture-dropping Aegis medley.

Unforgettable was how the blindfolded Power Duo contributed to the fun and excitement as they danced and tossed around to Tandingan’s trending cover of “Two Less Lonely People In The World.” They also did an aerial performance during Nievera’s performance of “Wildflower.”

Beneficiary of the plated dinner concert was the Katutubong Dumagat from Sitio Apia, Barangay Calawis, Antipolo City.

Nievera said that it was his second time to work with the Tabernas and their team. The first was with his ex-wife Pops Fernandez and their kids, also for a good cause. Even then, he knew the Dumagat community needed help.

“Somehow, I have big dreams, big intentions for the pleasure of where the money is going. It’s more of what I think singers should start doing. I am glad to be one of the performers. The Tabernas don’t have to do this but they are giving back. This is substance. I celebrated my 35th year in the industry and this was big for me, it’s an achievement,” Nievera ended.