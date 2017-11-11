Tabora advances in Bowling WCup

World Cup veteran Krizzah Tabora finished eighth in the four-block qualifying round to advance to the next round of the prestigious 53rd Bowling World Cup being held at the Bol 30 in Hermosillo, Mexico.

Tabora collected a total of 5,098 pinfalls by scoring 1,364 in the first block, 1,223 in the second block, 1,262 in the third block and 1,249 in the fourth block to earn a spot in the 24-player second phase in the women’s division.

Reigning champion Jenny Wegner of Sweden topped the elimination round with 5,453 followed by Vanessa Timter of Germany (5,283), Rocio Restrepo of Colombia (5,258), Eric McCarthy of Amerika (5,161), Siti Safiyah Amirah Abdul Rahman of Malaysia (5,149), Rebecca Whiting of Australia (5,106) and Maribel Orozco of Mexico (5,099).

Also qualifying to the next round were Sanna Pasanen of Finland (5,038), Edith Quintanilla of El Salvador (5,016), Miranda Panas of Canada (4,912), Ghislaine Stigter-Van Der Tol of the Netherlands (4,907), Suzanne Howell of New Zealand (4,867), Aumi Guerra of Dominican Republic (4,851) and Lorna Scott of England (4,841).

The other players in the Top 24 were Sarolta Dosztaly of Hungary, Ase Jacobsen of Norway, Stephanie Martins of Brazil, Maria Koshel of Russia, Adile Sevgi Michajlow of Turkey, Stephanie Dubourg of France, Melania Rossi of Italy, Bauke Jespers of Belgium and Shuk Han Chan of Hong Kong.

The 24 qualifiers will be playing eight more games to determine the eight players who will advance to the round-robin quarterfinals stage.

It was Tabora’s second campaign in the World Cup.

She finished 14th in the 2012 edition in Wroclaw, Poland.